Bad news for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season as star player seeks exit from franchise due to..., his name is...

A piece of bad news has arrived for the fans of Rajasthan Royals as their star player might not be playing for the franchise in the upcoming season. Know more about him below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals finished 9th in the Points Table of IPL 2025

TRENDING NOW

A couple of months after the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a piece of bad news has arrived for the fans of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Yes, you read it right! As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, RR skipper Sanju Samson has informed the franchise that he wants to be released ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction. The report also states that he conveyed his decision to the RR management soon after the conclusion of the 18th edition.

 

Will RR release its skipper ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

 

RR management held their season review meeting in June after the conclusion of the season, but they haven't responded to Samson's request. Lead owner of the Royals, Manoj Badale, is yet to comment on the matter. So, what will be the future of Samson in the franchise? Will Samson be traded to another franchise, or will he simply go into the auction pool?

 

Sanju Samson in Rajasthan Royals

 

Samson first joined the franchise in 2013 and played for the team for three straight seasons. However, he was later associated with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) but returned to his original team in 2018. He took over the captain duties in 2021 and even led the team into the finals in the next season.

 

Not many know that Sanju Samson was among six players retained by RR ahead of the previous mega auction. Others who were retained by RR along with Samson were Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Sandeep Sharma. Samson was retained for Rs 18 crore.

 

Apart from IPL, Sanju Samson is also expected to be selected in India's squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, scheduled to commence next month. 

