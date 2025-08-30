Bad news for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 as head coach Rahul Dravid chooses not to...

A piece of bad news has surfaced for the Rajasthan Royals fans as the franchise has issued a statement on social media on Saturday, regarding its head coach Rahul Dravid. Check out what it is about.

Rahul Dravid has parted ways with Rajasthan Royals (RR)ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise took to its social media handles to announce the news that the head coach Dravid will conclude his tenure with RR ahead of IPL 2026. Under Dravid's tenure, the team couldn't manage to leave a mark and ended the season in the 9th spot in the Points Table. However, Dravid surely managed to nourish the young talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who stole the limelight with his stellar performances.

Official statement from Rajasthan Royals

''Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise,'' the official statement from RR reads.

Thanking the veteran Indian cricketer, RR further wrote, ''As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise.''

Apart from Rahul Dravid, the Rajasthan Royals have been in the news after the conclusion of IPL 2025 for their skipper, Sanju Samson, who has reportedly requested the team's management to release him ahead of the next season.

Coming back to Rahul Dravid, he was appointed as the head coach of RR on a multi-year contract. He was a part of the franchise for five years before, from 2011 to 2015, and also led the side in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Later, he mentored the Royals in the next two seasons.