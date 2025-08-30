Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav on brink of history, set to equal Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff, Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement: 'India does not...'

MS Dhoni offered Team India mentor role for T20 World Cup 2026: Can he and Gautam Gambhir form a winning combo?

Competing with China, collaborating for the moon: Chandrayaan-5 explained

Sonakshi Sinha’s fitness journey: 30 kg weight loss before her debut

Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

Bad news for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 as head coach Rahul Dravid chooses not to...

'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat inside Bigg Boss 19 house

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you

September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch this month

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav on brink of history, set to equal Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav on brink of history, set to equal Rohit Sharma's

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff, Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement: 'India does not...'

Amid Trump's 50% tariff, Rajnath Singh's BIG statement: 'India does not...'

MS Dhoni offered Team India mentor role for T20 World Cup 2026: Can he and Gautam Gambhir form a winning combo?

Dhoni offered Team India mentor role for T20 World Cup 2026: Can he and Gambhir

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Bad news for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 as head coach Rahul Dravid chooses not to...

A piece of bad news has surfaced for the Rajasthan Royals fans as the franchise has issued a statement on social media on Saturday, regarding its head coach Rahul Dravid. Check out what it is about.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 03:19 PM IST

Bad news for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 as head coach Rahul Dravid chooses not to...
Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Dravid has parted ways with Rajasthan Royals (RR)ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise took to its social media handles to announce the news that the head coach Dravid will conclude his tenure with RR ahead of IPL 2026. Under Dravid's tenure, the team couldn't manage to leave a mark and ended the season in the 9th spot in the Points Table. However, Dravid surely managed to nourish the young talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who stole the limelight with his stellar performances.

 

Official statement from Rajasthan Royals

 

''Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise,'' the official statement from RR reads.

 

Thanking the veteran Indian cricketer, RR further wrote, ''As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise.''

 

See the post:

Apart from Rahul Dravid, the Rajasthan Royals have been in the news after the conclusion of IPL 2025 for their skipper, Sanju Samson, who has reportedly requested the team's management to release him ahead of the next season.

Coming back to Rahul Dravid, he was appointed as the head coach of RR on a multi-year contract. He was a part of the franchise for five years before, from 2011 to 2015, and also led the side in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Later, he mentored the Royals in the next two seasons.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio beats Airtel and Vi again, adds highest wireless subscribers in...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio beats Airtel and Vi again, adds highest wireless su
Trump's adviser's bizarre claim against India as 50 percent tariffs kick in, says, 'India, you are getting...'
Trump's adviser's bizarre claim against India as 50 percent tariffs kick in
KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Virat Kohli's emotional reaction to winning maiden IPL title with RCB, says 'vijay jab praapt hoti hai...'
KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Virat Kohli's emotional reaction to winning IPL
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email bomb threat, here's what we know
Over 20 colleges including Delhi University's Jesus and Mary, get email..
Asaduddin Owaisi trains guns at Congress over abusive remarks against PM Modi: 'Condemn as much as you want...'
Asaduddin Owaisi trains guns at Congress over abusive remarks against PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE