Another international player, Alex Carey, has pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after New Zealand's Kane Williamson and South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. Carey was signed by Islamabad United, who issued a statement confirming his exit.

Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey, who was signed by Islamabad United a couple of weeks ago, has officially withdrawn from the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Carey was picked as a replacement player for Proteas star Rassie van der Dussen. Before Carey, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will also miss a few initial matches in the PSL. The Karachi Kings picked Kane after he went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Carey's withdrawal from PSL was announced by Islamabad United, citing 'domestic commitments'. However, there is no official domestic schedule clashing with PSL, leaving fans wondering why Carey pulled out of the tournament.

Why did Alex Carey opt out of PSL?

Carey's exit from PSL has raised more questions than answers. The Australian One-Day competition and the Big Bash League (BBL) had both already concluded, leaving Pakistani cricket fans in confusion over Carey's exit from the tournament. Carey is not the first international player to opt out of the PSL. Earlier, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch also withdrew his name from PSL's Peshawar Zalmi and chose to join Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. Following this, a one-year ban was also imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Corbin, alleging breach of contract.

However, after Carey's withdrawal, Rassie van de Dussen is expected to return to the Shadab Khan-led side, as stated by the team's management.

Deets about PSL 2025

Pakistan Super League will witness 34 matches between six teams, which are scheduled to be played from April 11 to May 18. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches in PSL 2025, which includes two eliminators and a final. Rawalpindi will host 11 matches, while five games each will be played at Multan and Karachi.