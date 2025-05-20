Speculations around MS Dhoni's retirement have been doing the rounds ever since his parents were spotted watching a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fixture at Chepauk last month.

MS Dhoni-led CSK was the first team to get eliminated from the Playoffs race this season of IPL

MS Dhoni, who is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, might take a big step after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Yes, you guessed it right! It is about MSD's retirement, but the CSK star player has not announced anything about his future. However, his former 2007 T20 World Cup-winning teammate Joginder Sharma believes that it is time for him to 'rest'.

Speculations have been doing the rounds recently about Dhoni's future in the cash-rich tournament after the five-time champions crashed out of the race to the Playoffs in the 18th edition.

Rumours around MSD's retirement also made the rounds when his family came to Chepauk last month to watch a CSK fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC). A remark from CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming further fueled the rumour mill when he admitted that Dhoni cannot bat for '10 overs running full stick'.

Speaking to news agency ANI recently, Joginder Sharma said, ''Considering Mahi's fitness level, he should play up to prove his fitness, but I believe it is time for him to rest.''

What did Dhoni say about his retirement plans?

During a post-match presentation of a match last month, Dhoni said, ''After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now, but the love and affection I have seen is excellent.''

Meanwhile, Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in IPL history, as under his leadership CSK has lifted IPL trophy five time and the team have reached in the Playoffs a record 12 times.