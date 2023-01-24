Bad news for Mohammed Shami in case filed by estranged wife Hasin Jahan, details inside

File photo

In a major setback for ace Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, a Kolkata court on Monday (January 23) order Shami to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 50,000 to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. It may be recalled that several serious allegations were leveled against Shami by Hasin Jahan four years ago.

Hasin Jahan has expressed unhappiness over the alimony amount decided by the court as she has demanded Rs 10 lakh per month as alimony from the right-arm bowler. A case was filed by Hasin Jahan in 2018 seeking a monthly alimony of Rs 10 lakh from Shami. In her petition, Hasin Jahan had mentioned that she needs Rs 7 lakh for personal expenses and Rs 3 lakh for the maintenance of the couple’s daughter.

It is expected that Hasin Jahan would appeal the Kolkata court in a higher court. The verdict was delivered by Alipore court judge Anindita Ganguly.

The spat between Shami and Hasin Jahan came out in open after the latter decided to file a complaint at Jadavpur Police station accusing Shami of adultery and domestic abuse. The complaint created a lot of trouble for Shami as the police imposed non-bailable charges of domestic abuse and attempt to murder on the Indian pacer.

In her complaint, it was claimed by Hasin Jahan that Shami and his family members used to torture her whenever they went to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. "You can ask the neighbours how they (Shami's family) behaved with me. I was silent because he has been asking for a divorce for two years. He has been torturing me, he tried everything to make me leave him," Jahan had said in an interview at that time. Jahan had also accused Shami of threatening her over phone.

For his part, Shami has repeatedly maintained his innocence and even took to Twitter that the allegations leveled by Hasin Jahan were totally false.