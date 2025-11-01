Bad news for Indian cricket: Former U19 all-rounder, teammate of Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu dies in road accident

Bad news for Indian cricket fans as a former India youth all-rounder, who once shared the field with Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu, tragically lost his life in a road accident. Tributes pour in from former teammates and fans mourning the untimely loss of the talented cricketer.

The Indian cricket community is reeling from the unexpected loss of former India Youth all-rounder and skilled Tripura cricketer, Rajesh Banik, who passed away at the age of 40. Banik tragically lost his life in a road accident that took place in Anandanagar, West Tripura, on Friday night. Officials reported that his motorcycle was involved in a collision, resulting in severe injuries. He was quickly transported to GBP Hospital in Agartala but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Shared Dressing Room with Pathan and Rayudu

Rajesh Banik was a well-known figure in the domestic cricket scene, having represented India in the Costcutter World Challenge 2000 as part of the India Under-15 team (some sources also refer to Under-19). During this time, the all-rounder shared the dressing room and developed his skills alongside future Indian international stars like Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu.

Born on December 12, 1984, Banik made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tripura in the 2002–03 season. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation as one of the most talented all-rounders in the state—a dependable middle-order batsman and an adept leg-break bowler. He participated in 42 first-class matches, 24 List A games, and 18 T20s for Tripura, even captaining the team during their most successful Ranji campaign in the 2016–17 season.

A Dedicated Mentor and Selector

After hanging up his boots, Banik stayed closely tied to the sport, committing himself to the development of young players. He took on the role of selector for Tripura’s Under-16 team, where his exceptional ability to identify young talent was greatly appreciated. Renowned for his humility and kindness, he was regarded as a mentor and role model by aspiring cricketers in the state.

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) expressed profound sorrow over his passing, honoring the former cricketer's legacy. TCA secretary Subarata Dey remarked, "This is very unfortunate. We have lost a talented cricketer and a dedicated selector... May his soul rest in peace."

The unexpected loss has created a deep emptiness in Tripura's cricket community, where he was respected not only for his achievements on the field but also for his vital role in advancing the sport within the state.

