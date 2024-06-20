Bad news for Indian cricket as this former cricketer dies after falling from fourth floor

Johnson made his Test debut against Australia in a one-off Test in New Delhi in 1996, where he made an impact by dismissing Michael Slater.

Former Indian and Karnataka Ranji cricketer, David Johnson, tragically took his own life by jumping from the 4th floor of SLV Paradise apartment in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 52 years old. Reports indicate that Johnson made this drastic decision due to his battle with chronic depression. The Kothanur police responded to the incident and his body was taken to Crescent Hospital.

Born on October 16, 1971, David Johnson had a brief career as an international cricketer for India, known for his fast bowling skills. He played in two Test matches in 1996, making his debut against Australia. Despite showing promise and pace, he faced challenges with consistency and injuries, limiting his opportunities at the highest level.

Nevertheless, Johnson continued to excel in domestic cricket for Karnataka, making significant contributions to his team's bowling unit. Following his retirement, he dedicated himself to training and mentoring young cricketers. In his career, he played 39 First-Class matches, taking a total of 125 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul.

Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, took to X to extend his condolences.

“Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” Shah wrote.

“Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’,” Anil Kumble, former India leg-spinner, wrote on X.

