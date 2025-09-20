BAD News for India: THIS star cricketer suffers massive head injury, likely to miss IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, he is...

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit
CRICKET
Axar Patel's participation in India's Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan is uncertain due to a head injury he sustained during India's match against Oman.
Indian star spinner Axar Patel's participation in India's Super Four match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup is uncertain due to a head injury sustained while fielding during the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match against Oman in Abu Dhabi, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo.
Patel hurt himself attempting a catch in the 15th over of Oman's chase and walked off the field in discomfort. On the first delivery of the 15th over, Hammad Mirza miscued his shot and ballooned the ball in Axar's direction. He juggled the chance, floored the ball and hit his head against the turf.
India's fielding coach, T Dilip, has provided some reassurance, stating that Patel "looks fine" after the match. However, with less than 48 hours to prepare for the match against Pakistan, Patel's fitness remains a concern.
If Patel is ruled out, India may need to field only two spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, and a pacer would likely replace him. Patel had a good outing with the bat against Oman, scoring 26 off 13 balls, and his absence could impact India's team combination and flexibility.
The two other like-for-like options India can summon if required are Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar, who are both part of their standby list.
Axar only bowled one over in the innings, conceding four runs, with India employing eight bowlers on their way to a 21-run win.
Although fielding coach T Dilip said Patel looked "fine" after the match, the short turnaround between games poses a challenge for the all-rounder's recovery.
India's Super Four campaign will begin by scuffling against Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. Their first meeting in the group stage ended with a landslide 7-wicket drubbing for Pakistan. Hours after the match ended, controversies erupted, which revolved around India refusing to shake hands with its counterparts. Pakistan debunked the post-match presentation.
PCB lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, which was straightaway refused by the International Cricket Council. Pakistan threatened to boycott the fixture, forced the UAE game to be delayed by an hour and the rest that followed.
(With inputs from ANI)