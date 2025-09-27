Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Bad news for India-Pakistan ahead of first-ever Asia Cup final; Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha unlikely to...

Both sides face pressure to uphold the spirit of the game while navigating a rivalry infused with history and passion. The diplomatic fallout and ICC sanctions have added an extra dimension to what promises to be a fiercely contested final.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:53 PM IST

As India and Pakistan prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (September 28) at the Dubai International Stadium, the rivalry between the two nations has escalated significantly. Reports from various Pakistani media outlets, including Geo News, indicate that there will be no customary photo session with the captains before the crucial match.

In addition, it seems unlikely that India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha will shake hands during the toss.

This behavior aligns with what has been observed throughout the tournament—the two captains did not exchange handshakes at the toss in their earlier encounters, and Indian players also avoided post-match greetings after successfully chasing down Pakistan’s scores.

The rivalry intensified during the Super 4 match when Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf had a heated exchange with India’s opener Abhishek Sharma. Rauf, along with his teammate Sahibzada Farhan, was subsequently penalized by the ICC for making provocative gestures towards the audience. Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee, while Farhan received a formal warning.

Suryakumar was also penalized, as the ICC imposed a 30% fine on him for his military-style salute to the Indian armed forces after a victory in the group stage.

On the pitch, India has shown their strength, winning both encounters against Pakistan decisively in the tournament. Under Suryakumar’s leadership, the Men in Blue are aiming for a third consecutive victory to secure the Asia Cup trophy.

Attention will also be focused on Hardik Pandya’s fitness. The all-rounder managed to bowl just one over against Sri Lanka in the Super 4s before leaving the field, and India will be eager to have him fully fit for the important final.

For Pakistan, the task is clear: they must deliver an almost flawless performance to defeat a strong Indian team and claim only their third Asia Cup title.

Also read| India’s record in Asia Cup finals: Complete breakdown of every final performance

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
