Bad news for India, Jasprit Bumrah to miss Oval Test against England, BCCI medical team says...

Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 14 wickets in three matches so far in this series, is likely to miss 5th Test vs England. Read here to know more.

India will be going into the must-win fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at The Oval in London without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been asked by the Indian cricket board's medical team not to play, keeping his workload in mind. He has taken 14 wickets in three matches so far in this series.

According to a report, despite India being down 1-2 in the five-match series, the team management and selectors have decided to go ahead with the original plan, as per which Bumrah will play only three of the five matches. Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, sat out in the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won, and played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford.

BCCI medical team on Jasprit Bumrah

Thus, the BCCI Medical team has informed the Gujarat pacer that he should consider their suggestion as it is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind, ESPNCricinfo reported on Tuesday.

"The development is not entirely a surprise, considering the medical team, in coordination with Bumrah, the Indian team management, and the selectors had decided he would play only three of the five Tests during the England tour. Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, sat out in the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won, and played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford," the report said.

With the Indian team not bowling since the fourth morning of the Manchester Test and only set to start the fifth set on Friday, it was expected that the 31-year-old Bumrah could play the final match, considering that it could help them win the Test and make it 2-2. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had added fuel to this speculation by saying that Bumrah was available for the fifth Test.

But with Bumrah forced to bowl on slowish, flat surfaces in the series, his workload has increased. In the fourth Test, he bowled 33 overs and claimed two wickets for 100 runs. The BCCI medical team felt that resting him would help in the long run.

Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah in 5th Test vs England?

According to reports, Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test with a groin injury, will most likely replace Jasprit Bumrah, the report added. In the second Test at Edgbaston, Akash Deep picked up a ten-wicket match haul.



