Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

OMG! Isha Koppikar reveals Nagarjuna slapped her 15 times due to THIS reason: 'I had marks on my face'

Bad news for India, Jasprit Bumrah to miss Oval Test against England, BCCI medical team says...

Earthquake in Russia: Viral video captures terrifying moment when 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Kamchatka

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 X review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's return is 'nostalgia pro max', fans praise premiere episode, call it 'iconic, powerful'

Meet man, whose father sold his house to fund his son's education, later cracked UPSC exam at the age of 23 in first attempt, his rank was..., he is from...

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami warnings issued for Japan, Alaska and Hawaii

'Caste is our primary enemy': Kamal Haasan reacts to shocking honour killing of 27 years old IT employee in Tamil Nadu

BIG statement by Donald Trump on US-India trade deal, set to impose 20-25% tariffs, says 'But now...'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza, says US will partner with Israel to...

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over his Parliament speech on Operation Sindoor, says, 'He never said...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OMG! Isha Koppikar reveals Nagarjuna slapped her 15 times due to THIS reason: 'I had marks on my face'

Isha Koppikar reveals Nagarjuna slapped her 15 times due to THIS reason

Bad news for India, Jasprit Bumrah to miss Oval Test against England, BCCI medical team says...

Bad news for India, Jasprit Bumrah to miss Oval Test against England, BCCI medic

Earthquake in Russia: Viral video captures terrifying moment when 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Kamchatka

Earthquake in Russia: Video captures terrifying moment when earthquake struck...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Bad news for India, Jasprit Bumrah to miss Oval Test against England, BCCI medical team says...

Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 14 wickets in three matches so far in this series, is likely to miss 5th Test vs England. Read here to know more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 08:11 AM IST

Bad news for India, Jasprit Bumrah to miss Oval Test against England, BCCI medical team says...

TRENDING NOW

India will be going into the must-win fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at The Oval in London without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been asked by the Indian cricket board's medical team not to play, keeping his workload in mind. He has taken 14 wickets in three matches so far in this series.

According to a report, despite India being down 1-2 in the five-match series, the team management and selectors have decided to go ahead with the original plan, as per which Bumrah will play only three of the five matches. Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, sat out in the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won, and played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford.

BCCI medical team on Jasprit Bumrah

Thus, the BCCI Medical team has informed the Gujarat pacer that he should consider their suggestion as it is in line with safeguarding his back and keeping the long-term in mind, ESPNCricinfo reported on Tuesday.

"The development is not entirely a surprise, considering the medical team, in coordination with Bumrah, the Indian team management, and the selectors had decided he would play only three of the five Tests during the England tour. Bumrah played in the first Test at Headingley, sat out in the second Test at Edgbaston, which India won, and played in the following two Tests at Lord's and last week at Old Trafford," the report said.

With the Indian team not bowling since the fourth morning of the Manchester Test and only set to start the fifth set on Friday, it was expected that the 31-year-old Bumrah could play the final match, considering that it could help them win the Test and make it 2-2. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had added fuel to this speculation by saying that Bumrah was available for the fifth Test.

But with Bumrah forced to bowl on slowish, flat surfaces in the series, his workload has increased. In the fourth Test, he bowled 33 overs and claimed two wickets for 100 runs. The BCCI medical team felt that resting him would help in the long run.

Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah in 5th Test vs England?

According to reports, Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test with a groin injury, will most likely replace Jasprit Bumrah, the report added. In the second Test at Edgbaston, Akash Deep picked up a ten-wicket match haul.

(With inputs from agencies)
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company after failed venture, he is..., net worth is Rs...
Meet man, who studied abroad, returned to India to build Rs 449 crore company af
Suniel Shetty says he went against his parents to marry Mana: ‘Mere maa baap...'
Suniel Shetty says he went against his parents to marry Mana: ‘Mere maa baap...'
Good news for Gautam Adani, this company reports Q1 operational revenue rise of...
Good news for Gautam Adani, this firm reports Q1 revenue rise of...
This actor worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth; had second marriage with co-star's ex-wife, adopted her sons, stepson became famous...
This actor had second marriage with co-star's ex-wife, adopted her sons
Germany: At least 3 dead, several injured after train derails in Reidlingen; Here's what we know so far
Germany: At least 3 dead, several injured after train derails in Reidlingen; Her
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE