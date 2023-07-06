'Bad days...': KKR star shares cryptic post after being snubbed from India's squad for WI T20Is

Image Source: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made an announcement on Wednesday, revealing the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies.

Unfortunately, this news left many fans heartbroken. Despite their impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, players like Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Jitesh Sharma were not included in the squad.

Even Nitish Rana, a star player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), expressed his disappointment with the selection. Rana, who led KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer last season, took to Twitter to share a cryptic post.

"Bad days build better days", read a post from Rana who has represented India in 1 ODI and 2 T20Is.

Rinku Singh, known for his impressive finishing skills at Nos 5 or 6 for KKR in the IPL, did not make it into the 15-member squad. However, it is highly likely that both Rinku and Vidarbha's Jitesh Sharma will be included in the team for the Ireland T20Is, considering the short gap between the two series. Ruturaj Gaikwad is also expected to join them.

Jitesh, the wicketkeeper, missed out on selection as Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are currently ahead in the pecking order. Unless they underperform, Jitesh will have a tough time securing a spot.

Two players who have made their international comebacks are pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who last played for India in the Asia Cup in September, will be representing Gujarat in first-class cricket this season.

The squad consists of three wrist spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Axar Patel, who is currently in better T20 form compared to Ravindra Jadeja, has also been selected. Jadeja, unlike Rohit and Kohli, has been given a rest.

In the pace department, Avesh has been performing exceptionally well with the red ball for Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy. With the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, Avesh and Umran Malik will handle the pace duties, along with left-arm seamers Arshdeep Singh.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

