Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden expressed his confidence in his team's ability to win the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, attributing it to the strategic decision made by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss. Local favorite Usman Khawaja and rising star Nathan McSweeney showcased impressive defensive skills against the formidable Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. However, the relentless rain disrupted play on the opening day of the third Test.

During a segment on Channel 7 in Australia, Hayden shared his belief that India had already fallen behind in the match due to Rohit's decision at the toss. Unfortunately, the inclement weather prevented any further action after the rain-shortened first session. The forecast for Brisbane suggests a stop-and-start match over the next four days.

"I’m buying Australia [to win the series]. I’m buying them in this Test. I’m buying at the toss, the fact that the captain of India, I felt, made a bad choice at the toss. This is a very good batting wicket, batting here is always so damn good in the first three days," Hayden said.

The retired Australian cricketer emphasized that the third Test could prove to be the deciding factor in the series. Australia is expected to showcase a strong performance in Melbourne, while India may have an opportunity to shine in Sydney. However, the final match of the series could potentially be inconsequential.

“This Test will set up the rest of the series, where they will probably come back into their own a little bit, in particular in Sydney. But this Test and Melbourne, there’s not an Aussie on the planet who doesn’t love the Boxing Day Test," he added.

Inclement weather conditions caused two interruptions during the initial session of Day 1 of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba, resulting in an early lunch break. Regrettably, the persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned for the day. In order to compensate for the lost time, an early commencement has been arranged for the remaining days of the match, as only 13.2 overs were bowled on Day 1.

