Backing Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir lauds Sourav Ganguly's captaincy records

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

PM Modi meets American delegates, calls for strong bipartisan support from US Congress

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

FlowerAura Unveiled Unmatched Rakhi Lineup: Over 500 Spectacular Rakhis to Choose From

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

FlowerAura Unveiled Unmatched Rakhi Lineup: Over 500 Spectacular Rakhis to Choose From

Herbs and spices to boost mood

8 Things to keep your kidneys healthy

10 Tips for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Backing Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir lauds Sourav Ganguly's captaincy records

Kohli praised Ganguly for injecting a winning mentality during his time as the Indian skipper and said that his team is trying to carry forward that legacy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly after his side whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series.

Kohli praised Ganguly for injecting a winning mentality during his time as the Indian skipper and said that his team is trying to carry forward that legacy.

"The idea is to establish yourself in the middle and we have learnt to stand up and give it back. It all started with Dada's team and we are just carrying it forward," Virat claimed after India’s very first pink-ball Test victory at Eden Gardens.

Soon after Kohli's statement, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the current "Men In Blue" captain that India cruised to victories in the 1970s and 1980s as well.

"This is a fantastic win but I would like to make a point. The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada's (Ganguly's) team. I know Dada is the BCCI President, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then," Gavaskar said during the post-match show on Star Sports.

Even though Kohli's comments have brought on a lot of controversies, however, former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir voiced his support towards Virat's comments on Ganguly’s side.

"See that's Virat Kohli's thinking and there is no doubt that we started winning more away from home under Sourav Ganguly. Even previous Indian captains and almost every Indian captain has been dominant."

"From Gavaskar Ji's time or Kapil Dev's time till now India has been a dominant force under every captain at home but under Ganguly's leadership, we started winning overseas," Gambhir quoted as saying by Times Now.

"If you talk from the point of view of winning away from home, I agree with Virat Kohli on what he said - that we are carrying forward Ganguly's legacy as captain," he added.

India’s will be taking on New Zealand in a two-match Test series in February 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's most charitable woman who donated Rs 3.24 lakh crore, richest man's ex-wife, not Indian

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

Kareena Kapoor wishes 'ultimate lover' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with unseen picture in swimsuit

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE