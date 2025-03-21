Siraj was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore in the latest mega auction after being released by RCB. He started his IPL career with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 and later played for RCB in 2018 for Rs 2.20 crore.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is preparing to make his debut for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his cricket career. Siraj, who has been a vital member of the RCB since 2018, is now prepared to face his old team and mentor, Virat Kohli, in an intriguing match.

In a recent conversation, Siraj talked about his deep emotional bond with RCB and the significant impact Kohli has had on his career. He expressed his profound appreciation for Kohli's unwavering support and direction, particularly in the early going of his IPL career.

“To be honest, Virat Kohli has a huge hand in my career. He backed me in my bad times 2018 and 2019 supported me, even retained me. After that, my performance and graph went up. He has been very supportive. It has been very emotional for me to leave RCB,” said Siraj.

Siraj's services over the years have been nothing short of indispensable, and he has been a true mainstay of the RCB bowling lineup. He has taken 83 wickets in his 87 games with the side, recording an outstanding average of 31.45. His best bowling performance was 4/21. He took 19 wickets in just 14 games in 2023, averaging an incredible 19.74 and keeping an economy rate of 7.50. That was the high point of his career.

Siraj is now looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead as he embarks on a new journey with the Gujarat Titans.

“My training is going very well with all the pacers in my team, and our bowling unit knows how to plan and execute. I am feeling very pleasant training with them all, teammates, and especially being here in Gujarat Titans,” he added.

The Gujarat Titans have gathered a strong and well-rounded squad, having won the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya. They are excited to use Siraj's pace and accuracy to strengthen their bowling lineup as they prepare for the upcoming season.

