'Back to the 90s': Pic showing Sourav Ganguly, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Azharuddin in one frame goes viral

The atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 was electric despite two of the most popular teams in the UAE, India and Pakistan not reaching the big dance. The crowds were less in comparison to previous games but the bands were playing the music in high volume, several former cricketers and dignitaries graced the occaion.

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was present in the stands. Along with him was the former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and former India batter and captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The camera panned onto them when all three were sitting next to each other and seeing all three of them in a single frame, took the fans back to the 90s.

The fans got a little nostalgic and hoped that soon an India-Pakistan bilateral series could take place.

India were knocked out in the Super 12 stage after losing the first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand. They won their last three games but it wasn't enough for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan were the only unbeaten team in Super 12 but was knocked out by the eventual champions Australia, who chased down 50 runs in three overs in a thrilling semi-final game.

Here are some of the reactions:

