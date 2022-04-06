Back to back centuries against Australia help Babar Azam retain the No.1 spot in ODI rankings

Babar Azam's back-to-back centuries against Australia has helped him retain the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has retained his top spot, while opener Imam-ul-Haq has risen to No.3 in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batting, following dominating performances in the three-match series against the Aaron Finch-led Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan rallied from a 0-1 deficit to win the ODI series 2-1. In the ODI rankings, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam further consolidated his No.1 ODI batter status. Babar smashed back-to-back centuries against Australia and made 276 runs during the three-match series at an average of 138.

Pakistani left-hander batter Imam-ul-Haq is the biggest mover in the ODI rankings. His top form against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series has helped him move up seven spots to No.3. Imam remained the highest run-getter of the series, scoring 298 runs in three matches at a stellar average of 149.

Meanwhile, Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who has recently struggled to find his rhythm, has slipped three spots to No.10. Travis Head who made full use of the opportunity to open innings for Australia managed to gain five spots to No.34.

In the bowling charts, Shaheen Afridi after his recent performance against Pakistan has made huge gains to make it into the top 10 in the ODI Rankings. Afridi gained eight spots and now stands at No.7 on the list topped by New Zealand`s Trent Boult.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, after the ODI series against Pakistan, has slipped five spots and now stands outside the top 10 at No.14. Meanwhile, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi also climbed five spots to No.37.