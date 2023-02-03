'Back at it': Virat Kohli hits gym, trains hard ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy; video goes viral

Image Source: Instagram/ virat.kohli

Former captain Virat Kohli hit the gym bright and early on the first day of the pre-series training camp in Nagpur. The star cricketer was up and at 'em on Friday as India began their preparation for the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy - a four-Test series, commencing February 9. As the team geared up for the upcoming matches, Kohli was determined to make the most of the training camp and get into peak physical condition for the series.

Virat Kohli recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Rishikesh, where he enjoyed a scenic trek with his family. He took to social media to share some heartwarming moments with his daughter Vamika, delighting his fans and followers. Taking advantage of the mini-break, Kohli was able to relax and unwind after being excluded from the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand, alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli was seen pushing himself to the limit on Friday, as he and his teammates were spotted at the gym in Nagpur. The Indian captain was seen doing a combination of cardio, leg exercises, and weight training, all in preparation for the upcoming four-Test series. Kohli shared a post on social media, helping to build anticipation for the series and showing his commitment to the team.

Notably, India has begun its training camp in Nagpur as the Test regulars prepare for the hectic days ahead. Head coach Rahul Dravid arrived in Nagpur along with the rest of the team on Thursday evening, where they were joined by Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, and the members of the support staff, who were all spotted at the Nagpur airport. With the camp now underway, the team is looking forward to a successful and productive training session.

Meanwhile, Australia have begun preparations for the much-anticipated series in Bengaluru. The visitors had an intense net session, facing spin from local net bowlers at the KSCA Ground in Alur. After the Cricket Australia Awards on Monday night, Australia arrived in Bengaluru in multiple batches, with Usman Khawaja being the last to arrive.

Imitators, doctored pitches and throwdown specialists ... get an exclusive inside look at the lengths Australia are going to in India @LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2023

READ| From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar