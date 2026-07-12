Back after six months, Virat Kohli chases world record and two career milestones

Virat Kohli is set to return to Team India after a six-month absence, with the star batter on the verge of scripting history. A world record and two significant career milestones await Kohli as he prepares to lead India's batting charge in the upcoming ODI series.

On July 14, India faces England in the first ODI and all eyes are on Virat Kohli. It’s been almost six months since fans last saw him play for India—his previous match was back in January against New Zealand. Kohli has stayed off the field for T20Is, including the T20 World Cup and the series in Ireland and England, since he’s now focused only on ODIs. He doesn’t play Tests either, so when he eventually retires from ODIs, that’s his full international exit.

But he’s not just coming back—he’s on the brink of some huge records. After missing the Afghanistan ODIs due to injury, this match marks his much-anticipated return. And honestly, he’s got some big numbers in sight.

Kohli is just 203 runs away from 15,000 ODI runs. Only Sachin Tendulkar has scored more—he sits way out in front with 18,426, while Kohli trails in second place. Hitting that milestone is massive; it’s a club with just Tendulkar in it right now.

There’s another record waiting for him as well. If he gets to 15,000 runs in this three-match series, he’ll be the fastest ever to do it. Tendulkar got there in 359 innings; Kohli has played 299 ODI innings so far, so he’s got a big buffer and just needs to get over that line.

There’s an appearance milestone, too. As soon as he walks in to bat, he’ll reach 300 ODI innings—a big marker for someone who’s not just stuck around but dominated for so long. He’s closing in on 15,000 runs, with an average near 60 and a strike rate above 90. Those numbers are truly rare.

Kohli turns 38 later this year and his eyes are still fixed on next year’s World Cup. His ODI career, which kicked off in 2008, has been nothing short of extraordinary. In 311 games, including 47 not-outs, he’s racked up 14,797 runs, averaging 58.71, with 54 centuries and 77 fifties, and a personal best of 183. Wherever he decides to draw the line, it’ll be worth watching where he sits among the all-time greats.

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