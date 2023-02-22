'Babar ko TV pe khabrein nahi padhni hain': Salman Butt on Akhtar's 'English' remark

Image Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt has asserted that Babar Azam does not need to heed Shoaib Akhtar's advice to learn English. He argued that on-field accomplishments are more critical than having a mastery of a language.

On his YouTube channel, Butt highlighted how many of the world's top athletes prefer to communicate in their native language. He argued that Babar's lack of fluency in English should not be seen as a weakness.

The 38-year-old emphasized that the Pakistani skipper's job is to play cricket, not to watch the news on television. As a professional athlete, they must focus on honing their skills and staying up-to-date on the latest developments in the sport. This is essential for their success and the success of the team.

"Babar Azam is quite sensible. You may have a problem with his accent, but there's nothing wrong if he doesn't have a good command over a language that is not his mother tongue. Many athletes around the world intentionally choose to speak in their own language and let people translate. Everyone should feel proud to have ownership of their own language," Salman Butt said.

In response to Akhtar's comments that Babar is not a big brand because he cannot speak English, it was highlighted how the batter has already featured in a plethora of commercials.

“Yes, there is nothing bad in knowing another language. But Babar ko naa toh kisi draamey ka voiceover karna hai, naa hi TV pe khabrein padhni hain. (But neither does Babar have to give a voiceover for a drama series, nor does he have to read news on television). Babar is himself a brand. He's world no.1 consistently; tell me, how many Pakistan players have done that in last 3-4 decades? The least we can do is to give him the credit he's due. There's no one better than him,” said Butt.

The esteemed former cricketer asserted that, while communication skills are undoubtedly beneficial, a player should ultimately be judged on their cricketing prowess. He highlighted Babar Azam's impressive track record, noting that the Pakistani batsman has consistently demonstrated his worth through his performances.

"Babar Azam is an outstanding player. The reason for a cricketer's success is his cricketing skills. Yes, being good at communication, or being fluent or articulate in speaking, has its own charisma. But it's not a flaw if you aren't an expert or if it doesn't come naturally to you. Babar has used his silence very well, which is a blessing," he said.

Babar Azam is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023). The star batter has amassed an impressive 96 runs in three matches thus far in the tournament, with a remarkable strike rate of 133.33. His impressive performance has been a major factor in the team's success, and he looks set to continue his form in the upcoming matches.

