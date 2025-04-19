Babar Azam was recently dropped from Pakistan's T20I side and is now playing in the PSL 2025 for Peshawar Zalmi. He has not been performing well, with scores of 0 and 1 in his first two matches, contributing to Zalmi's low position on the points table.

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has been under a lot of scrutiny lately due to his disappointing performances across all formats. He faced significant criticism for his lackluster showing in the recent ICC Champions Trophy 2025. During the tournament, he seemed far from his usual self, managing a slow 64 runs off 90 balls in a chase of 321 against New Zealand, and then scoring just 23 runs off 26 balls in Pakistan’s six-wicket defeat to India.

Following Pakistan's early exit from the Champions Trophy, many fans, analysts, and former players have called for Babar to be dropped from the national team.

In fact, he was left out of Pakistan's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour last month. Currently, he’s struggling in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season, where he’s had a rough start with scores of 0 and 1 in his first two matches, leaving Peshawar Zalmi at the bottom of the points table.

Despite these challenges, Salman Iqbal, the owner of PSL franchise Karachi Kings, has come out in support of Babar Azam, confidently predicting that he will make a strong comeback soon.

"I am telling you. Mark my words, when Babar Azam makes a comeback again, he will be a bigger player than any other player in the world, including Virat Kohli. He will be matched with names like Garry Sobers and Sir Viv Richards," Iqbal said while speaking on ARY podcast.

"He has that class element. When someone has class.... Class is permanent, you can't change that. Style is always permanent. He will come back...he will come back with a bang. We wanted him to bat at number three, but he was not ready to change his role. The management decided to have a complete overhaul of the squad. That's why we let Babar, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Amir go," Iqbal added.

Salman Iqbal shared some insights into why Babar Azam decided to leave the Karachi Kings, a team he played for from 2017 to 2022, where he played a key role in their victory in 2020.

"When we [Karachi Kings] made our line-up heavily reliant on our openers, we requested Babar Azam to bat at number three. But he was keen to play as an opener as he was established there and was not comfortable playing one-down. That's when the management decided to have a complete overhaul," he stated.

