Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan: Match timing, venue and where to watch Pakistan stars in BBL New Year's Day clash

The Big Bash League 2025-26 kicks off 2026 with a blockbuster as Babar Azam faces Mohammad Rizwan in Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers at Docklands Stadium. Check match timing, venue, live telecast and streaming details for the New Year’s Day clash.

The New Year 2026 will commence in a grand manner with an intriguing showdown between two of Pakistan's premier T20 batsmen, as the Melbourne Renegades take on the Sydney Sixers at the renowned Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday, January 1, during the Big Bash League 2025-26.

Central to this match is the captivating narrative of Babar Azam versus Mohammad Rizwan, two contemporary legends of Pakistani cricket now playing for opposing BBL teams. Babar, known for his elegance and world-class skills as a top-order batsman, has been recruited as a marquee overseas player by the Sixers and continues to be a vital component of their batting lineup.

On the other side, Rizwan - recognized as one of Pakistan's most dependable players across all formats - has infused his characteristic intensity and dependability into the Renegades. Selected early by the Melbourne team, he enhances their middle order, providing a combination of resilience and controlled aggression that can shift the momentum in T20 matches.

Nevertheless, Babar's initial experience in the BBL has been inconsistent. He has faced difficulties in converting starts into substantial scores, with modest performances of 2, 9, 58, and 2 in his initial outings, underscoring the challenges of acclimatizing to Australian conditions and the league's unyielding pace bowling.

Rizwan has also faced a challenging start, managing only four runs on his debut and still seeking the rhythm that has made him one of Pakistan's leading white-ball batsmen.

Despite their early difficulties, this matchup adds an extra layer of excitement. Fans will be keenly observing to determine which of these two stars can capture the New Year spotlight, particularly given their differing styles - Babar's classical timing juxtaposed with Rizwan's signature determination at the crease.

With both players keen to make a significant impact as they approach the mid-season drive for finals qualification, this New Year’s Day encounter could be crucial for their respective BBL journeys.

When is the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match in BBL?

The match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers is scheduled to commence at 10:30 AM IST, 4 PM local time.

Where can one view the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers in the BBL?

Star Sports Network will air the BBL encounter featuring Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers. The match will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar application.

