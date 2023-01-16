Search icon
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam caught in honey trap! Personal photos, video go viral, WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam grabbed headlines on Sunday after several of his leaked private images and audio recordings went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

File photo

In a major trouble for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, the star batsman has been caught in a honey trap when Babar was caught sexting with girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer.

Babar grabbed headlines on Sunday after several of his leaked private images and audio recordings went viral on social media.

Babar fans, however, claimed that the images and recordings are morphed and these things are done only to hamper the image of Pakistan cricketer.

“Babar Azam sexting with GF of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of the team if she keeps sexting with him is just “ Dr. Nimo Yadav Tweeted.

It may be recalled that Babar had previously been charged with harassing, and blackmailing a woman named Hamiza Mukhtar. The woman had approached the FIA to report about Babar’s behaviour. Hamiza had also accused Babar of sexually harassing her and forcing her to have an abortion.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reports claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to remove Babar Azam as the Test captain. It is learnt that the PCB is thinking of appointing three different captains for three different formats.

“The PCB is mulling to strip Babar Azam from all-format captaincy and appoint separate skippers for all the three formats,” reported Geo News.

Sources said that the decision to include Shan Masood as vice-captain in the ODI series against New Zealand was part of the PCB’s plan to build new leadership for the future.

