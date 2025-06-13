Taking to its social media handles, Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers have announced their latest overseas pre-draft signing. Pakistan's opener Babar Azam will be making his BBL debut in the upcoming season for Sixers.

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers on Friday finally unveiled the signing of another player, and this one is from Pakistan. Sydney Sixers have done a pre-draft signing of Babar for the upcoming 15th edition of the BBL. The announcement was made by the Sixers on their Instagram handle, wherein the team wrote, ''@babarazam joins the Sixers for #BBL15. The King has arrived in the @bbl!''

As soon as the Sixers made the announcement on social media, netizens were quick enough to express their views, and a section of users also trolled the franchise for calling Babar 'King'.

One user wrote, ''SIXERS aur susti ki dukaan.'' ''Meri hassi nhi rukri ye sab dkh ke,'' wrote another. A user commented, ''Time to change the Name to Sydney Singles.''

''It's an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world's best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise. I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family and supporters at home in Pakistan,'' Babar Azam said after signing Sydney Sixers.

For those unversed, Babar will be joining Steve Smith and Josh Philippe in the Sydney Sixers' squad. In the recently concluded 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar scored just 288 runs in 10 matches while leading Peshawar Zalmi.