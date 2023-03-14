Search icon
Babar Azam to be sacked as Pakistan skipper? PCB chief Najam Sethi makes big claim

It is to be noted that Babar Azam, 28, was appointed the captain of the Pakistan team in all three formats after Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as the skipper of the national side.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

File photo

In a significant development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will remain the captain of national cricket team until he himself decides to step down as the captain.

However, Babar will not play in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series is scheduled to start from March 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Shadab Khan has been named as the stand-in skipper in Babar’s absence.

“There is no threat. Our established skipper Babar will remain the captain of our national squad until he himself decides whether he wants to leave the captaincy of any one format or all three formats or he wants to remain the captain in all. It will totally be his call," Sethi was quoted as saying.

Pakistan selectors have named several youngsters including Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan and Saim Ayub, for the upcoming T20I series. Most of these players have been selected on the basis of their strong performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

"I respect Babar a lot; he is our top star. I am very happy that he supported our decision to try youngsters against Afghanistan," added Sethi.

Babar is also the captain of PSL franchise leading Peshawar Zalmi.

