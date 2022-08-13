Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Babar Azam 'technically sounder' than Virat Kohli, won't struggle for so long says former PAK pacer

Babar Azam has often been compared to Virat Kohli and the comparisons refuse to die down with former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed also giving his take.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Babar Azam 'technically sounder' than Virat Kohli, won't struggle for so long says former PAK pacer
Virat Kohli-Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has often been compared to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the comparisons refused to die down. Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed became the latest cricketer to offer his take between two legendary batsmen. 

Javed feels that Azam won't have such a prolonged period of struggle, such as the ongoing rough patch of Kohli because the former is more 'technically sound'. 

The last time Virat Kohli scored a century was way back in November 2019, and even though he remains the highest-scoring Indian player across formats since the ODI World Cup 2019, the 33-year-old is nowhere near his own lofty standards. 

READ| Virat Kohli- end of an era? Will the star batsman be able to bounce back and rule the game once again?

Comparing Babar Azam to his Indian adversary, Javed said that the Pakistani skipper would never endure such a long rough patch. 

Speaking on Paktv.tv, Javed who won the World Cup with Pakistan said, "There are two types of great players. One is players who, if they get stuck, their rough patch continues for a long time. The others are technically-sound players, whose rough patch cannot continue that long, like Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. It is difficult to find their weakness. Kohli gets stuck at times with those deliveries outside off stump. James Anderson has targetted that a million times."

He continued, "Last day I was watching him bat and I felt that he is now consciously trying not to play those deliveries from a distance. When you change your technique, these problems will surface. To come out of it, he can try playing a big knock without being conscious. That will help him sustain a purple patch for a long time."

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli begins prep for Asia cup, shares video on Instagram

While the Delhi-born talismanic batter was on a short break from cricket, he is set to return to the Indian team and play his career's 100th T20I match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 420 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.