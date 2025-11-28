FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Babar Azam stirs hornet’s nest, calls Pakistan’s 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain

Babar Azam has shared his most treasured experience as the captain of Pakistan, reminiscing about the unforgettable victory against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, while also considering the significant milestones that have influenced his career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 10:25 PM IST

Babar Azam stirs hornet's nest, calls Pakistan's 2021 win over India in T20 World Cup his 'best memory' as captain
The rivalry between India and Pakistan has recently tilted in favor of India, with the latter prevailing in most encounters in both white-ball formats. This disparity was once again evident during the Men's Asia Cup earlier this year, where Suryakumar Yadav's India triumphed in all three matches, including the final held in Dubai. Yet, just four years ago, Pakistan was able to hold its own and even pull off a few surprises.

The most notable upset occurred during the 2021 T20 World Cup when Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, stunned India, captained by Virat Kohli, with a ten-wicket victory that left fans and analysts alike in disbelief. Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan also secured a win against India in the 2022 Asia Cup and reached the finals of the T20 World Cup that same year.

Recently returning to Pakistan's T20I squad after an absence of eight to nine months, Babar regards the World Cup victory over India as one of the “best memories” of his captaincy.

He reflected on how that win four years ago marked the first occasion Pakistan had bested India in a World Cup match.

“Beating India means a lot to me. 2022 (2021), when we beat India in T20I. For me, it was one of the best memories I have. First time, as a Pakistan captain, I defeated India in the World Cup,” Babar told Kevin Pietersen on the English great’s YouTube show The Switch. “India vs Pakistan is next level. It’s massive,” he added.

In that memorable match, Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 152 runs without losing a single wicket, finishing with 13 balls to spare, as Babar and Mohammad Rizwan remained not out at 68 and 79, respectively. While India was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament, Pakistan progressed to the semi-finals.

Pakistan's wait for an ICC trophy has now stretched to eight years, with their last title being the Champions Trophy in 2017, where they also defeated India in the final at the Oval under Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy.

Babar expressed that his goal is to secure an ICC title for Pakistan, and he is committed to doing everything possible to realize that dream.

“I want to win an ICC trophy. We were in the finals, but we lost. That’s why I am working hard on my fitness and skills. I am trying to be fitter. Now, my body is acting differently, but I am still sharp,” he said.

