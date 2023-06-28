Search icon
Babar Azam sleeps with common people under open sky at Muzdalifah while performing Hajj, viral pic

Pakistan star batter is performing Hajj ahead of ODI World Cup and Asia Cup 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:55 PM IST

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on the sacred journey of Hajj this year. The 28-year-old has also shared a few pictures from Hajj. Meanwhile, a photo of him sleeping under the open sky at Muzdalifah has gone viral on social media. He can be seen sleeping with common people in the viral photo.

Pakistan star batter is performing Hajj ahead of ODI World Cup and Asia Cup 2023. Azam also tweeted a new picture from his Hajj journey. "Apni Jannat k saath khudaye buzrugo bartar Ki baargah me haazri," he captioned the picture.

 

The Saudi Arabia government will be allowing Hajj 2023 to return to full capacity after three years of restricting the number of Hajj pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions are expected to gather in Mecca to make the Hajj pilgrimage between June 26 and July 1, 2023.

