Babar Azam's move to a new franchise proved to be a turning point in his career, as the star batter of the Pakistani cricket team finally scored his first century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday. The highly-anticipated moment occurred during the 25th match of the T20 tournament, which took place between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

Babar's incredible performance has put him on par with Australian cricket legends David Warner and Aaron Finch, who also have eight T20 centuries to their name. The Pakistani run machine has proven his mettle time and again, and his latest achievement is a testament to his unwavering dedication and hard work.

Babar's cover drive is a sight to behold, and it is no surprise that he chose this shot to complete his century. His elegant stroke play and impeccable timing have earned him a legion of fans around the world, and he continues to inspire young cricketers with his exceptional skills.

Warner and Finch have each scored eight centuries in their respective T20 careers, while Australia's Michael Klinger has also smashed eight centuries in his T20 career. However, Babar has now joined the ranks as the second-highest batter on the list of players with the most centuries in T20 cricket. It's worth noting that only the legendary West Indies batter, Chris Gayle, has scored more centuries than Babar in the history of T20 cricket.

The legendary T20 cricketer, who previously played for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has achieved an impressive 22 centuries throughout his career. This puts him ahead of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has only managed to secure 6 centuries in the shortest format of the game. Another notable Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, also has 6 centuries to his name in T20 cricket.

Talking about the match, Babar played an outstanding innings of 115 runs off just 65 balls against the formidable bowling attack of Mohammad Nawaz and his team. Babar's gritty performance was the highlight of the match, as he led the charge for Peshawar Zalmi.

However, Jason Roy approached the task with a fierce determination, unleashing a stunning unbeaten 145 off just 63 balls to secure a comfortable victory with ten balls to spare. This incredible performance shattered Colin Ingram's record for the highest individual score in PSL history and ranks as the third-highest T20 chase of all time.

