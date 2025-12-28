FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi get dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad against Sri Lanka: Know real reason

Ahead of the 3-match T20I series with Sri Lanka, Pakistan have announced its 15-member squad, which excludes several big players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 02:19 PM IST

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi get dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad against Sri Lanka: Know real reason
Babar Azam is currently busy with the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL)
Pakistan have announced its T20I squad for the 3-match series against Sri Lanka, but what caught everyone's attention was the exclusion of star players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf. The reason behind their absence in the squad is their commitment to franchises in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Apart from them, wicketkeeper batter Khawaja Nafay has earned a spot in the squad. He recently featured in the Abu Dhabi T10 for Quetta Qavalry, where he scored 178 runs in eight innings at an average of 44.50.

 

Nafay will be joining all-rounder Shadab Khan and skipper Salman Ali Agha ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Pakistan is in the same group as India, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA in the upcoming ICC tournament. Meanwhile, the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka will commence on January 7.

 

Pakistan T20I squad vs Sri Lanka

 

Salman Ali Agha (C)

Fakhar Zaman

Abrar Ahmad

Abdul Samad

Faheem Ashraf

Khawaja Nafay

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Salman Mirza

Mohammad Wasim Junior

Naseem Shah

Sahibzada Farhan

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Usman Khan

Usman Tariq

 

PAK vs SL T20I series: Fixtures

 

1st T20I - January 7 (Dambulla)

2nd T20I - January 9 (Dambulla)

3rd T20I - January 11 (Dambulla)

 

All three matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS). The Pakistani team is set to leave for Sri Lanka in the first week of January 2026. Meanwhile, the ICC T20I World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is scheduled to begin on February 7 next year.

