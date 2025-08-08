Babar Azam on verge of ODI glory, set to surpass Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s monumental records

His elegant batting and consistent run-scoring rate have also placed him at or near the top of ICC ODI batting rankings multiple times, often surpassing Virat Kohli, who was the No. 1 ODI batsman for over 1258 days before Babar claimed the top spot in 2021.

The remarkable batsman from Pakistan, Babar Azam, is on the verge of rewriting the record books as his team prepares to compete in the first ODI of a three-match series against the West Indies. This match is scheduled for Friday and will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

At 30 years old, Babar Azam needs just one more century to equal the record set by the legendary Saeed Anwar for the highest number of hundreds by a Pakistani player in One-Day Internationals. Anwar achieved 20 centuries over the course of 247 matches and 244 innings, a record that has stood for decades.

With 19 centuries to his name, Babar Azam has played only 131 matches and 128 innings, giving him the chance to match Anwar's record in significantly fewer games. Scoring another century would not only level him with Anwar but also position him to break the record in a spectacular fashion.

Most ODI Centuries by Pakistani Batters:

Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries in 247 matches

Babar Azam – 19* centuries in 131 matches

Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries in 281 matches

Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries in 82 matches

Mohammad Hafeez – 11 centuries in 218 matches

While he chases Anwar for the title of the fastest scorer of centuries, Babar Azam is also closing in on taking the second spot for the quickest batter to reach 20 centuries in ODI history. He currently has 19 hundreds in just 128 innings, putting him within reach of Virat Kohli, who achieved this in 133 innings.

If Babar scores a century in one of his next four innings, he will surpass Kohli and claim the second position on the list of fastest players to reach 20 ODI centuries. The only player to have achieved this milestone more quickly is South African legend Hashim Amla, who did so in an astonishing 108 innings.

The forthcoming ODI series presents Babar Azam with an opportunity to simultaneously break both records. Achieving this would enshrine him as one of the top run-scorers in cricket history, as he would not only join the ranks of the legendary Saeed Anwar but also surpass the record held by the exceptional Virat Kohli in succession.

With the West Indies series set to commence in Tarouba, cricket enthusiasts will be keenly anticipating whether Babar Azam can replicate his outstanding performance, further solidifying his legacy in ODI cricket and delivering another innings that will be remembered as pivotal in the match.

Also read| 'Maarta reh, maarta reh': Harshit Rana details fiery duel with Mitchell Starc in Perth Test, Virat Kohli’s role revealed