Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, has emerged as the top batsman in the Test format, with the highest batting average at the number four spot. After playing a minimum of 15 innings, Babar has an impressive average of 69.10 in 20 innings, with eight half-centuries and four tons to his name.

Following closely behind Babar is former Australian captain Steve Smith, who holds the second position with an average of 55.40 in 30 innings. Smith's impeccable batting style has earned him six half-centuries and four hundreds.

English batter Joe Root is just behind Smith with an average of 54.20 after playing 34 innings. Root has displayed his prowess in the longest format of cricket with six half-centuries and six hundreds.

The veteran Sri Lankan batter Angelo Matthews holds the number four spot with an average of 48.40 in 16 innings. In his last 16 innings, Matthews has scored two half-centuries and two centuries with his bat.

Finally, India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli takes the fifth spot with a batting average of 34.65 in 27 innings. Kohli has produced three half-centuries and a single century during this period.

Last month, Pakistan's top batter unveiled his future plans and expressed his desire to lead the team to victory in the World Cup as its captain.

"Being the captain of a World Cup-winning side would be sweet," Babar said as quoted by ICC.

Babar is set to participate in the Lanka Premier League for the Colombo Strikers. This move comes as Babar has his sights set on the World Cup. The Strikers have already assembled an impressive team, including the highly talented Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah, as well as Sri Lankan T20 stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne. This exciting news was announced in a recent press release from the Colombo Strikers. With such a strong lineup, the Strikers are sure to make a formidable opponent in the LPL 2023.

"The auction is the most important aspect in any franchise cricket tournament. We have spoken about the kind of players we need and we'll definitely look to form the strongest side in the tournament," said Azam as quoted by a press release from Colombo Strikers.

