FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chess World Cup 2025: BIG Upset! World champion D Gukesh knocked out by Frederik Svane

Babar Azam scripts history during ODI series with South Africa, joins elite list of Viv Richards and Alastair Cook

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands

School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here

Amid divorce rumours, Sangram Singh calls Payal Rohatgi 'little crazy', pens emotional note: 'Pray to God'

Bengaluru molestation case: Arrested Rapido bike driver makes bizarre excuse for alleged sexual harassment of 20-year-old woman: 'I was trying to rub...'

China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say, 'Are you allowed to pee...'; Watch viral video

Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details

What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands

Powerful earthquake with magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands

School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here

School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Babar Azam scripts history during ODI series with South Africa, joins elite list of Viv Richards and Alastair Cook

During the 3rd and final ODI match in the 3-match series against the Proteas, Babar Azam achieved a major milestone in his international career. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

Babar Azam scripts history during ODI series with South Africa, joins elite list of Viv Richards and Alastair Cook
Babar scored 27 runs off 32 balls in the 3rd ODI vs South Africa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam on Saturday achieved a major milestone in his international career, as he completed 15,000 runs during the 3rd ODI match against South Africa. With this, he also became the only 5th Pakistani player to achieve this feat. In the 3rd ODI match vs Proteas, Babar scored 27 runs off 32 balls and was dismissed by runout when he was attempting a third run with Saim Ayub in the 11th over. Babar has 15,004 runs to his name in international cricket, and he is the 5th Pakistani player to achieve it after Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, and Javed Miandad.

Babar Azam has played 329 international matches so far and scored 15,004 runs at an average of 45.46, which includes 31 hundreds and 104 half-centuries.

Talking about the 3rd and final ODI game against the Proteas in the 3-match series, Pakistan won the decider by 7 wickets. With this win, Pakistan also clinched the series 2-1, and it is the first time they have defeated the Proteas in an ODI series on home soil.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan's skipper won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Proteas saw a good start with openers, Quinton de Kock and Lhuan dre Pretorius. However, things went upside down for them when they collapsed from 106/2 to 143 all out.

Chasing the below-par total in the 50-over game, the home side achieved the target in the 26th over with a loss of three wickets.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Powerful earthquake with magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands
Powerful earthquake with magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands
School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here
School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state
Amid divorce rumours, Sangram Singh calls Payal Rohatgi 'little crazy', pens emotional note: 'Pray to God'
Amid divorce rumours, Sangram Singh calls Payal Rohatgi 'little crazy'
Bengaluru molestation case: Arrested Rapido bike driver makes bizarre excuse for alleged sexual harassment of 20-year-old woman: 'I was trying to rub...'
Bengaluru molestation case: Arrested Rapido bike driver makes bizarre excuse
China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say, 'Are you allowed to pee...'; Watch viral video
China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE