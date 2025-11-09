Babar Azam scripts history during ODI series with South Africa, joins elite list of Viv Richards and Alastair Cook

During the 3rd and final ODI match in the 3-match series against the Proteas, Babar Azam achieved a major milestone in his international career. Know more about it.

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam on Saturday achieved a major milestone in his international career, as he completed 15,000 runs during the 3rd ODI match against South Africa. With this, he also became the only 5th Pakistani player to achieve this feat. In the 3rd ODI match vs Proteas, Babar scored 27 runs off 32 balls and was dismissed by runout when he was attempting a third run with Saim Ayub in the 11th over. Babar has 15,004 runs to his name in international cricket, and he is the 5th Pakistani player to achieve it after Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, and Javed Miandad.

Babar Azam has played 329 international matches so far and scored 15,004 runs at an average of 45.46, which includes 31 hundreds and 104 half-centuries.

Talking about the 3rd and final ODI game against the Proteas in the 3-match series, Pakistan won the decider by 7 wickets. With this win, Pakistan also clinched the series 2-1, and it is the first time they have defeated the Proteas in an ODI series on home soil.

Pakistan's skipper won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Proteas saw a good start with openers, Quinton de Kock and Lhuan dre Pretorius. However, things went upside down for them when they collapsed from 106/2 to 143 all out.

Chasing the below-par total in the 50-over game, the home side achieved the target in the 26th over with a loss of three wickets.