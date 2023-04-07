Search icon
Babar Azam’s warm wish for Kane Williamson gets appreciation from Virat Kohli fans: ‘Comeback loading for Kane’

Babar posted a tweet with a photo of him and Kane with a caption that reads “Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Pakistan star Batsman Babar Azam is often in news for his warm gesture towards his counterparts in tough times. Earlier, the former Pakistan captain won many hearts by empathising with Virat Kohli when the Indian star batter was going through an extremely rough patch in his cricketing career. Back then, Babar posted a tweet for Virat saying ‘this too shall pass’. The tweet was loved by fans as many regarded this gesture as true sportsmanship. Once again the 28 years old has won praises for wishing New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson a speedy recovery. Kane recently got injured while saving a six during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the season opener in Ahmedabad on March 31. The right hand batter immediately left the field as he was not able to stand on his feet. 

Babar posted a tweet with a photo of him and Kane with a caption that reads “Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson”. The tweet went viral in no time as one of his followers replied saying “Great Batter, Great Human Being” whereas many recalled his heartwarming gesture for Virat Kohli last year.  

 

It is worth noting that this is supposedly Kane Williamson’s last World Cup and due to this injury he might miss his last chance to lead his team in the World Cup. The 32 year old right-hander flew back home and the news from his scans are disheartening. As New Zealand Cricket announced that scans have revealed that the kiwi star has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee. He will probably go under another surgery in the next few weeks and will be needing a lot of time to heal. Reports suggest that he will not be seen in action until next year, which effectively rules him out of the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to happen in October-November this year in India. 

For Gujarat Titans Sri Lanka skipper Dasnu Shanka will replace Kane Williamson for the rest of the season of the Indian Premier League 2023. 

From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
