Babar Azam's illegal fielding attempt costs Pakistan 5 runs as a penalty

Babar Azam

The Men in Green completely dominated the visitors, West Indies, during the second ODI match played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. While it is Pakistan who has a 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series, not everything has gone the hosts' way. In the second ODI, Pakistan captain Babar Azam's act earned his team a 5-run penalty.

After setting a target of 276 runs, Pakistan were cruising for a big win with the Windies tottering at 131/7 in the 28th over. Then at the start of the 29th over, Babar Azam, the fielder, collected the ball behind the wicket using one of the wicketkeeping gloves.

This was deemed as illegal fielding by the on-field umpire, and consequently, five runs were added to the Windies' total. According to Law 28.1 of the game, “No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires.”

