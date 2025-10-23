FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's T20I squad for South Africa series; Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi miss out

Pakistan has reinstated Babar Azam for the T20I squad, just four months ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year. The team is set to compete in a T20I series against South Africa, as well as a tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe during the months of October and November.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's T20I squad for South Africa series; Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi miss out
Pakistan has brought back former captain Babar Azam into their T20I team for the first time this year, providing him with an opportunity to rejuvenate his career in the shortest format of cricket. Babar had not been part of the T20I setup since Pakistan's tour of South Africa in December 2024, when the newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson indicated a shift in strategy. After Pakistan's underwhelming performance in the Asia Cup, which highlighted their batting weaknesses, the selectors seem to have reverted to Babar, who is currently experiencing a slump in form across all formats.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who was recently stripped of his ODI captaincy, has once again been unable to secure a spot in the T20I squad. Babar's return to the T20I team comes just four months ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has announced their T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa and a tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, both of which will take place at home.

Additionally, they unveiled their ODI squad, led by new captain Shaheen Afridi, for the home series against Sri Lanka and South Africa. Rizwan has been retained as the wicketkeeper for both ODI series.

Pakistan will first engage in three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs against South Africa before hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series. The T20I tri-series, from which Afghanistan has withdrawn, is scheduled to occur from November 17.

There had been rumors that leg-spinner Shadab Khan might take over from Salman Ali Agha as T20I captain, but the selectors have chosen to support Agha despite his disappointing performances in the Asia Cup. Notably, Shadab has not been included in the T20I squad.

Interestingly, Pakistan has excluded opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf, placing them both in the reserves along with spinner Suiyan Moqim.

Babar was removed from the T20I captaincy following Pakistan's poor performance in last year's T20 World Cup. He averaged 33.54, accumulating 738 runs in 24 matches, but his strike rate of 133.21 raised concerns.

Pakistan T20I Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim

