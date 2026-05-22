Babar Azam returns, Mohammad Rizwan snubbed as Pakistan unveil squad for Australia ODIs

Pakistan have announced their ODI squad for the Australia series with Babar Azam making a return, while Mohammad Rizwan has been left out in a major selection call. The squad announcement has sparked discussion among fans over Pakistan’s new direction ahead of the tour.

Pakistan just dropped their 16-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, and honestly, it feels like they're leaning on experience this time. After experimenting with a fresh lineup against Bangladesh, they've brought back some big names—Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Sufyan Moqim are all returning to the fold. Shaheen Afridi keeps the captain’s armband, and Salman Ali Agha is stepping up as his deputy.

There’s a mix of old faces and new. Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, and Rohail Nazir haven’t played an ODI before, so this series could be their big break. On the flip side, Mohammad Rizwan is once again out of the squad, which might surprise some fans. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are both missing—injuries sidelined them. But guys like Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shamyl Hussain are still in, having held onto their spots. Usman Khan didn’t make it either; he's been ruled out by illness.

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This series carries a bit of history—Australia haven’t played ODIs in Pakistan since 2022, when Pakistan clinched the series 2-1. With the ODI World Cup looming next year, everyone’s ramping up their focus on the 50-over format. For both teams, these matches are crucial for testing combinations and ironing out any kinks.

Here’s the full squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, and Sufyan Moqim.

If you’re looking to catch the action live, mark your calendar:

- May 23: Australia lands in Islamabad

- May 30: 1st ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

- June 2: 2nd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

- June 4: 3rd ODI, also at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

As for tickets, PCB just announced they're available starting today (May 22). You’ve got options: from affordable general admission (PKR 200) up to premium seats at PKR 30,000.

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