Babar Azam returns as Pakistan Test captain, replaces Shan Masood ahead of crucial WTC series

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Babar Azam is set to lead Pakistan's Test team again on the upcoming West Indies and England tour. Check out the full squads.
Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam is finally returning as Test captain of the side after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies and England. Babar will be replacing Shan Masood as he leads the side in a 2-match Test in the Caribbean, starting July 25, followed by a 3-match Test series against England, starting August 19.
Apart from Babar's return, Pakistan's squad also features four uncapped players, including left-arm spinner Ali Usman, batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, pacer Ubaid Shah and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori. Saud Shakeel has also made it into the squad for the England series, but he is subject to fitness ahead of the tour next month.
July 25 - West Indies vs Pakistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago
August 2 - West Indies vs Pakistan, Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain
August 19 - England vs Pakistan, Headingley in Leeds
August 27 - England vs Pakistan, Lord's in London
September 9 - England vs Pakistan, Edgbaston in Birmingham
Babar Azam (C)
Aamir Jamal
Abdullah Fazal
Ali Usman
Azan Awais
Imam ul Haq
Khurram Shahzad
Mohammad Abbas
Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Rizwan
Muhammad Awais Zafar
Muhammad Ghazi Ghori
Sajid Khan
Salman Ali Agha
Shan Masood
Ubaid Shah
Babar Azam (C)
Aamir Jamal
Abdullah Fazal
Ali Usman
Azan Awais
Imam ul Haq
Khurram Shahzad
Mohammad Abbas
Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Rizwan
Muhammad Awais Zafar
Muhammad Ghazi Ghori
Sajid Khan
Salman Ali Agha
Saud Shakeel
Shan Masood
Ubaid Shah