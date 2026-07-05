Babar Azam returns as Pakistan Test captain, replaces Shan Masood ahead of crucial WTC series

Babar Azam is set to lead Pakistan's Test team again on the upcoming West Indies and England tour. Check out the full squads.

Babar Azam to lead Pakistan's Test team on the upcoming West Indies and England tour. (Instagram)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam is finally returning as Test captain of the side after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies and England. Babar will be replacing Shan Masood as he leads the side in a 2-match Test in the Caribbean, starting July 25, followed by a 3-match Test series against England, starting August 19.

Uncapped players in Pakistan's squad

Apart from Babar's return, Pakistan's squad also features four uncapped players, including left-arm spinner Ali Usman, batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, pacer Ubaid Shah and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori. Saud Shakeel has also made it into the squad for the England series, but he is subject to fitness ahead of the tour next month.

Full schedule of West Indies and England tour

July 25 - West Indies vs Pakistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago

August 2 - West Indies vs Pakistan, Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain

August 19 - England vs Pakistan, Headingley in Leeds

August 27 - England vs Pakistan, Lord's in London

September 9 - England vs Pakistan, Edgbaston in Birmingham

Pakistan's squad for West Indies Test series

Babar Azam (C)

Aamir Jamal

Abdullah Fazal

Ali Usman

Azan Awais

Imam ul Haq

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Ali

Mohammad Rizwan

Muhammad Awais Zafar

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori

Sajid Khan

Salman Ali Agha

Shan Masood

Ubaid Shah

Pakistan's squad for England Test series

Babar Azam (C)

Aamir Jamal

Abdullah Fazal

Ali Usman

Azan Awais

Imam ul Haq

Khurram Shahzad

Mohammad Abbas

Mohammad Ali

Mohammad Rizwan

Muhammad Awais Zafar

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori

Sajid Khan

Salman Ali Agha

Saud Shakeel

Shan Masood

Ubaid Shah