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Babar Azam returns as Pakistan Test captain, replaces Shan Masood ahead of crucial WTC series

Babar Azam is set to lead Pakistan's Test team again on the upcoming West Indies and England tour. Check out the full squads.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

Babar Azam returns as Pakistan Test captain, replaces Shan Masood ahead of crucial WTC series
Babar Azam to lead Pakistan's Test team on the upcoming West Indies and England tour. (Instagram)
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    Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam is finally returning as Test captain of the side after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies and England. Babar will be replacing Shan Masood as he leads the side in a 2-match Test in the Caribbean, starting July 25, followed by a 3-match Test series against England, starting August 19.

    Uncapped players in Pakistan's squad

    Apart from Babar's return, Pakistan's squad also features four uncapped players, including left-arm spinner Ali Usman, batter Muhammad Awais Zafar, pacer Ubaid Shah and wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori. Saud Shakeel has also made it into the squad for the England series, but he is subject to fitness ahead of the tour next month.

    Full schedule of West Indies and England tour

    July 25 - West Indies vs Pakistan, Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago

    August 2 - West Indies vs Pakistan, Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain

    August 19 - England vs Pakistan, Headingley in Leeds

    August 27 - England vs Pakistan, Lord's in London

    September 9 - England vs Pakistan, Edgbaston in Birmingham

    Pakistan's squad for West Indies Test series 

    Babar Azam (C)
    Aamir Jamal
    Abdullah Fazal
    Ali Usman
    Azan Awais
    Imam ul Haq
    Khurram Shahzad
    Mohammad Abbas
    Mohammad Ali
    Mohammad Rizwan
    Muhammad Awais Zafar
    Muhammad Ghazi Ghori
    Sajid Khan
    Salman Ali Agha
    Shan Masood
    Ubaid Shah

    Pakistan's squad for England Test series

    Babar Azam (C)
    Aamir Jamal
    Abdullah Fazal
    Ali Usman
    Azan Awais
    Imam ul Haq
    Khurram Shahzad
    Mohammad Abbas
    Mohammad Ali
    Mohammad Rizwan
    Muhammad Awais Zafar
    Muhammad Ghazi Ghori
    Sajid Khan
    Salman Ali Agha
    Saud Shakeel
    Shan Masood
    Ubaid Shah

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