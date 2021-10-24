'Won't get easier just because we beat India': Babar Azam praises 'team effort' after historic T20 WC win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's half-century did try to help India recover from a disastrous start and post 151/7 against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup match on Sunday. But, it could not do much as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and batter Mohammad Rizwan made sure to stay till the end.

Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant was the only other batsman who slammed 39 in 30 deliveries. As for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowler who picked three wickets and got help from Hasan Ali who took two wickets.

Talking about the historic victory, Babar Azam said, "This was the team's effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results. We, the openers, kept it simple and built a partnership and because the wicket was getting better so we just wanted to keep batting till the end, which we did".

However, the captain stated that just because they won against India does not mean the Super 12 will be easy.

"It won't get easier just because we beat India. We will take the confidence, but we're taking it one match at a time, and there's a long way to go in the tournament. We prepared well, and just kept the history out of our minds. We needed quality practice, and warm-up matches, and even our domestic tournament and those games gave us a lot of confidence".