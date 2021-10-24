Babar Azam REVEALED what Pakistan PM Imran Khan, PCB chief Ramiz Raja told team ahead of India vs Pakistan match

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai on Sunday (October 24) and it would noit be wrong to say that a cricket match between the two neighbouring nations is nothing less than a war for fans.

The intensity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that even Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his teammamtes and gave them some tips ahead of the high-voltage clash.

"Before coming, we had a meeting and in that he (Imran) had shared his experience, about what was his mindset in the 1992 World Cup, what was his and the team's body language," Babar told media on Saturday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also talked to Babar and other Pakistani players ahead of the big clash. During his meeting with Pakistani team, Raja told the players to avoid outside noise and focus on their game.

"Look, the chairman told us, 'the calmer you keep yourself and the more you keep things simple, that will be better'.

"'Let the outside things remain outside and they should not come inside. Keep belief in yourself and give your hundred percent on the day'," added the Pakistan skipper.

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Kohli said on Saturday (October 23) that Indian players should bring their A-game against Pakistan.

"The current Pakistan team is very strong, they always have been so. They are very talented, with several players who can change the game anytime," Kohli said.

"Against a team like that, you need to arrive with your best plans, and make sure you execute it well. We definitely have to bring our A-game tomorrow," he added.