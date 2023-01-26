Babar Azam named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for the 2nd straight year

File Photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has etched his name in history by claiming the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. Babar was honored with the same accolade in 2021 and his stellar performance in 2022 saw him being awarded the top prize once again. The right-handed batsman has been in scintillating form over the past year.

Babar amassed 679 runs in nine matches, averaging an impressive 84.87 and boasting a strike rate of 90.77. He notched three centuries and five half-centuries, with the only blemish on his record being his dismissal for 1 in the third ODI of the series in Multan in 2022.

Domination



For the second year in a row, the Pakistan star has taken home the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2023

Babar Khan edged out Adam Zampa, Sikandar Raza, and Shai Hope to take home the top prize. Zampa had a remarkable year in 2022, snagging 30 wickets in just 12 matches, including three four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. Raza, who was nominated for the top honor in the T20I category, had an impressive year, amassing 645 runs and 26 wickets in 20 ODIs. West Indies opener Shai Hope rounded out the year with 709 runs in 21 matches, averaging 35.45 and notching one century.

Babar Azam put up an incredible ODI performances one after another in 2022, but none more memorable or as impressive as his outstanding 114 against Australia in Lahore at the end of March. It was a must-win encounter for Pakistan after they had suffered a loss in the series opener against a formidable Australian side, and Babar delivered when his country needed him most. The Asian side chased down a daunting total of 349 with just four wickets lost and six deliveries to spare, a feat that will be remembered for years to come.

After openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq had achieved a 118-run partnership, the Green Shirts needed 231 runs from 187 balls and that is when Azam came to the rescue. He brought up his century from just 73 balls - his fastest ever in ODI cricket - and remained at the crease until the 45th over, with the victory target in sight.

The rest of the batters completed the task as Pakistan achieved their highest-ever successful chase in ODIs, and it was no surprise that their inspirational captain was justly awarded Player of the Match.

