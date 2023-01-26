Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Babar Azam named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for the 2nd straight year

The Pakistani captain amassed 679 runs in 2022, smashing three centuries and five half-centuries in the process.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Babar Azam named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for the 2nd straight year
File Photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has etched his name in history by claiming the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. Babar was honored with the same accolade in 2021 and his stellar performance in 2022 saw him being awarded the top prize once again. The right-handed batsman has been in scintillating form over the past year.

Babar amassed 679 runs in nine matches, averaging an impressive 84.87 and boasting a strike rate of 90.77. He notched three centuries and five half-centuries, with the only blemish on his record being his dismissal for 1 in the third ODI of the series in Multan in 2022.

Babar Khan edged out Adam Zampa, Sikandar Raza, and Shai Hope to take home the top prize. Zampa had a remarkable year in 2022, snagging 30 wickets in just 12 matches, including three four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. Raza, who was nominated for the top honor in the T20I category, had an impressive year, amassing 645 runs and 26 wickets in 20 ODIs. West Indies opener Shai Hope rounded out the year with 709 runs in 21 matches, averaging 35.45 and notching one century.

Babar Azam put up an incredible ODI performances one after another in 2022, but none more memorable or as impressive as his outstanding 114 against Australia in Lahore at the end of March. It was a must-win encounter for Pakistan after they had suffered a loss in the series opener against a formidable Australian side, and Babar delivered when his country needed him most. The Asian side chased down a daunting total of 349 with just four wickets lost and six deliveries to spare, a feat that will be remembered for years to come.

After openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq had achieved a 118-run partnership, the Green Shirts needed 231 runs from 187 balls and that is when Azam came to the rescue. He brought up his century from just 73 balls - his fastest ever in ODI cricket - and remained at the crease until the 45th over, with the victory target in sight.

The rest of the batters completed the task as Pakistan achieved their highest-ever successful chase in ODIs, and it was no surprise that their inspirational captain was justly awarded Player of the Match.

READ| ‘Sholay 2 coming soon’ starring MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; internet reacts

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.