PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam goes past Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting to achieve THIS record

Missed his double ton by just four runs, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam played a fine captain's knock of 196 to deny Australia what looked like a potential win. With Pakistan battling to save the Karachi Test, Babar's innings came a saving grace for his side as he stood in the way of Australia achieving a win, making sure the side heads into the final Test with the series levelled at 0-0.

On the fifth and final day, Pakistan needed a record chase of 506 runs with eight wickets remaining. The skipper made sure he was at the crease as he brought up his first Test hundred in over two years and then was also doubling it in the final session.

The visitors managed to pick up two more wickets in the day and reduced the Men in Green to 277/4. It started to look like another batting collapse, but Babar batted splendidly and produced a fighting knock in the fourth innings.

While he missed out on a maiden Test double, Babar broke a record as he went to the top of an elusive list. His knock is now the highest by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match.

He has left behind the likes of Don Bradman, Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting, who have had fourth innings scores of 173 not out, 156 and 141 respectively.

Babar Azam leads the list of highest scores made by captains in 4th innings. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/xNQ3W3Tobu — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022

As for the clash, it looked like Pakistan would crumble as they did in the first innings, losing eight for 88 and be eventually bowled out for 148.

However, in the second innings, Babar first build a partnership with Abdullah Shafique, who scored 96. Shafique missed out on a hundred with Aussie captain Pat Cummins picking up his wicket.

The skipper then knocked over Fawad Alam, which allowed Australia to regain momentum. But, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan produced a century partnership. As for Babar, his marathon knock ended when he edged spinner Nathan Lyon and the ball ended in Marnus Labuschagne's hand at first slip.

Babar, if he scored a double ton, could have joined the likes of Pakistan greats Javed Miandad and Younis Khan in another elusive list but he was denied it.

Post Babar's wicket, Faheem Ashraf's dismissal followed in the next ball. Sajid Khan struck a couple of boundaries, but Lyon removed him to leave Pakistan on 414/7 with eight overs left. It was Rizwan, who held one end with Nauman Ali and even scored a century to help Pakistan to a draw.