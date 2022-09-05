Search icon
Babar Azam is always 'keen to learn', Virat Kohli heaps praise on Pakistan skipper

Virat Kohli reserved high praise for Babar Azam and said that he is always keen to learn and he isn’t surprised to see him doing well in cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Showering praises on skipper Babar Azam after suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan  in  the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2022, former captain and premier Indian batter Virat Kohli called him “a very very talented player.”

READ: Watching KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma bat in the attacking mode was a treat: Gautam Gambhir

Speaking about the relationship between Indian and Pakistani players following the high-voltage clash in Dubai Sunday, Kohli said that there was mutual respect between both teams.

“Babar is nice guy, we have had good conversations. Of course, he is much junior to me and about kingship and all I am not sure. But one thing is there he is always keen to learn so there is no surprise he is playing like this in all formats," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli further said that the Pakistan players are quite friendly and as players of both teams shared a mutual respect for each other.

“It is always nice meeting and in fact other [Pakistan players] as well. They are very friendly and we have mutual respect for each other. I have certainly realized they are competitive, but there is respect there as well," he added.

 

 

