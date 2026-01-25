Babar Azam IN, Haris Rauf OUT: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for T20I World Cup 2026

Prakash Raj calls Hindi films 'fake, money oriented', compares them to Madame Tussauds museum: 'Lost connection with audience'
CRICKET
Pakistan finally unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
With nearly two weeks ahead of the commencement of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally revealed its 15-member squad for the tournament, with Salman Ali Agha leading the side again. Pakistan's squad includes star batter Babar Azam, despite his poor performance in the format. On the bowling front, Pakistan have excluded pacer Haris Rauf from the squad and will enter the tournament with a pace attack with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.
Pakistan's squad also includes all-rounders like Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz, who will be adding value in the team with both bat and ball.
Meanwhile, Pakistan are in Group A alongside India, the Netherlands, the USA, and Namibia. All of Pakistan's fixtures are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. The final of the ICC T20I World Cup is scheduled to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but the venue will be shifted to Sri Lanka if Pakistan manages to reach this stage.
Pakistan will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. They will their next game against the USA on February 10 and arch-rivals and defending champions India on February 15 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Thier last group stage match will be against Namibia on February 18.
Salman Ali Agha (C)
Sahibzada Farhan (WK)
Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (WK)
Abrar Ahmed
Babar Azam
Faheem Ashraf
Fakhar Zaman
Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Salman Mirza
Naseem Shah
Saim Ayub
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shadab Khan
Usman Khan
Usman Tariq