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Babar Azam finally breaks silence after Pakistan’s alleged boycott threat at Lord’s

Babar Azam has finally come forward and denied having any knowledge of the reported PCB boycott threat over the Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan’s sons.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 10:23 AM IST

Babar Azam finally breaks silence after Pakistan’s alleged boycott threat at Lord’s
England won the Lord's Test by 194 runs. (Instagram)
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Babar Azam, Pakistan's Test captain, has finally broken his silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding a Sky Sports interview featuring Imran Khan's sons. During the Lunch of Day 1 of the Lord's Test, the interview was scheduled to be aired on the channel; however, there were reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened not to send the team back to the field if Sky Sports aired the interview with the sons of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

 

When Babar was asked about the controversy after the game whether he had any knowledge of such a plan. The Pakistani skipper said that he was unaware of such a boycott over the broadcast of the interview. ''No, no. I have not heard that thing,'' he said. ''No, I have not heard anything about that,'' Babar added when pressed about the controversy.

 

Before him, Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked a similar question, to which he replied, ''No, we don't know anything about it, we were having lunch.''

 

Meanwhile, all boycott speculation ended when the Pakistan team returned to the field after lunch, and the Test match continued with the home side eventually clinching the game along with the 2-match series.

 

The controversial interview aired by Sky Sports during the 2nd Test match between England and Pakistan features former PM Imran Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, with former England skipper Michael Atherton. In the interview, Khan's sons talked about their father's condition in prison.

 

Where is Imran Khan?

 

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been imprisoned since 2023. The World Cup-winning captain for Pakistan is serving a sentence in corruption-related cases. His sons have repeatedly raised concerns about his deteriorating health.

 

Recently, a group of former international cricketers, including India's Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar, have written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over Imran Khan’s health and treatment in prison.

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