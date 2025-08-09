Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...
Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know
Babar Azam etches name in history books, surpasses THIS legendary player's record during WI vs PAK 1st ODI clash
Treasure found in THIS Indian state, GSI founds massive gold reserves hidden in the land, not Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, it is...
A Historic Roar: KALAM 1200 success marks landmark ISRO-private partnership
US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'
Meet man, who had 'most massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit, married his cousin, daughter and son-in-law are now biggest superstars
Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'
Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'
CRICKET
Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam scored 47 runs off 64 balls in the 1st ODI game against the West Indies, chasing a 281-run target.
After clinching the T20 series, Pakistan and the West Indies locked horns in the 2st ODI game on Friday. In the match, Pakistan's star batter made a comeback and showcased his stellar performance with the bat. Yes, we are talking about Babar Azam, who scored 47 runs off 64 balls in Trinidad and Tobago. With this knock, Babar also etched his name in history books and surpassed a legendary player's record. Babar shattered Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakid Al Hasan's record of most runs in international cricket.
With his 47-run knock, Babar now has 14,740 runs to his name in his international career in 319 matches and 358 innings, including 31 centuries and 102 half-centuries. On the other hand, Shakib, who has not played for Bangladesh since October 2024, has scored 14,730 runs from 447 matches and 491 innings. These figures include 14 centuries and 100 half-centuries.
In ODIs, Babar has amassed 6,282 runs in 129 innings with an average of 55.10 and an 87.82 strike rate.
Pakistani skipper Mohammmad Rizwan won the Toss and elected to field first against the West Indies. Batting first, Windies managed to put 280 runs on board with the help of 50+ knocks from Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, and skipper Shai Hope.
Chasing 281, Pakistan comfortably touched down the finish line in the 49th over with 5 wickets still in hand. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored 47 and 53 runs respectively. However, with an unbeaten 63-run knock in the middle order from Hassan Nawaz, Pakistan chased down the target easily with 7 balls to spare.