Babar Azam etches name in history books, surpasses THIS legendary player's record during WI vs PAK 1st ODI clash

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam scored 47 runs off 64 balls in the 1st ODI game against the West Indies, chasing a 281-run target.

After clinching the T20 series, Pakistan and the West Indies locked horns in the 2st ODI game on Friday. In the match, Pakistan's star batter made a comeback and showcased his stellar performance with the bat. Yes, we are talking about Babar Azam, who scored 47 runs off 64 balls in Trinidad and Tobago. With this knock, Babar also etched his name in history books and surpassed a legendary player's record. Babar shattered Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakid Al Hasan's record of most runs in international cricket.

Babar Azam vs Shakib Al Hasan

With his 47-run knock, Babar now has 14,740 runs to his name in his international career in 319 matches and 358 innings, including 31 centuries and 102 half-centuries. On the other hand, Shakib, who has not played for Bangladesh since October 2024, has scored 14,730 runs from 447 matches and 491 innings. These figures include 14 centuries and 100 half-centuries.

In ODIs, Babar has amassed 6,282 runs in 129 innings with an average of 55.10 and an 87.82 strike rate.

WI vs PAK 1st ODI

Pakistani skipper Mohammmad Rizwan won the Toss and elected to field first against the West Indies. Batting first, Windies managed to put 280 runs on board with the help of 50+ knocks from Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, and skipper Shai Hope.

Chasing 281, Pakistan comfortably touched down the finish line in the 49th over with 5 wickets still in hand. For Pakistan, Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored 47 and 53 runs respectively. However, with an unbeaten 63-run knock in the middle order from Hassan Nawaz, Pakistan chased down the target easily with 7 balls to spare.