Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma in T20 record with historic PSL century

Babar Azam smashed a stunning century in the Pakistan Super League to equal a major T20 record held by Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma. The historic knock helped Babar reach another milestone in his T20 career and added a new chapter to his growing list of batting achievements in franchise cricket.

Babar Azam lit up the Pakistan Super League again, smashing his second century this season to carry Peshawar Zalmi into the 2026 PSL final. In a high-pressure Qualifier against Islamabad United in Karachi, Babar’s crisp 103 off just 59 balls put Zalmi on the front foot, lifting them to a commanding 221/7 on a pitch that wasn’t easy for batting. Islamabad never looked in the chase — Zalmi’s bowlers bundled them out for 151, sealing another emphatic win.

Babar’s knock featured 12 boundaries and 4 sixes, anchoring the innings while Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis, and Aaron Hardie piled on the runs. This effort wasn’t just another knock — it marked Babar’s fourth PSL century, tying him with Usman Khan for the most in tournament history. He’s dominated this season, racking up 588 runs, which matches Fakhar Zaman’s record for the most runs in a single PSL campaign.

Babar didn’t just stop at PSL milestones. With this ton, he set a new standard for T20 cricket captains worldwide — it was his ninth T20 hundred while leading a side, breaking the previous tie with Faf du Plessis. The leaderboard now reads: Babar at 9, du Plessis at 8, Michael Klinger at 7, with Virat Kohli and James Vince each on 5.

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Reflecting after the game, Babar said, “I’m starting to feel like I’m getting back to my best. I just try to keep things simple, play to my strengths, and respond to what the match needs — reading the pitch, tackling different bowlers, knowing when to take risks. All the hard work before the PSL is paying off now.”

Babar also caught up with another T20 giant, matching Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma for the most T20 centuries in a single country, with all eight of his coming in Pakistan — just as Kohli and Sharma have done in India.

This season, Babar has driven Peshawar Zalmi’s success. They topped the league table with eight wins and only one loss, that defeat coming in a meaningless last league game. And in the Qualifier, Zalmi simply looked a class above Islamabad, keeping their eyes firmly on a second PSL trophy. They’ve reached the final once again, determined to go one better after three heartbreaks at the last hurdle.

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