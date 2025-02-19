India will face Pakistan in a high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy group stage match on February 23.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has overtaken Babar Azam to become the world's No.1 batter in the ICC ODI rankings. Shubman's outstanding performance in the three-match series against England led to the achievement of this milestone on Wednesday, February 19.

India hopes Shubman will maintain his outstanding record in the 50-over format as he rises to the top of the ODI batting rankings right before the Champions Trophy 2025. Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of India, recently praised Shubman, emphasizing that his new position as vice-captain has greatly aided his consistency.

Shubman amassed 259 runs with an average of 86.33 during the series against England, including two half-centuries and a century. Just last week, Shubman was closing in on Babar Azam, trailing by a mere 5 points. However, on February 19, Babar's ranking fell by 13 points while Shubman's rose by 15. Shubman now holds 796 points, surpassing Babar's 776.

India boasts a strong representation in the top 10 ODI batters rankings, with Shubman Gill leading the way, followed by Rohit Sharma (3), Virat Kohli (6), and Shreyas Iyer (9). Despite having played only three ODI matches leading up to the Champions Trophy, Indian players Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have also demonstrated solid form.

Along with Shubman's rise, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has emerged as the format's new No. 1 bowler. Theekshana has risen to the top thanks to his impressive performances in two ODIs against Australia, taking 4-40 and 0-11.

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and Kuldeep Yadav of India have switched places, with Yadav rising to No. 4 in the rankings. Mitchell Santner of New Zealand, meanwhile, rose five spots to the No.7 spot in the world rankings.

