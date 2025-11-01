Babar Azam creates history, overtakes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to top men's T20I leaderboard

Babar Azam scripts history by surpassing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in men’s T20Is. The Pakistan skipper achieves the unthinkable, claiming the No.1 spot in the T20I leaderboard with his record-breaking consistency and brilliance.

Babar Azam's comeback to T20Is for Pakistan was less than stellar, as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck. However, he made amends in the second match of the three-game series, scoring an unbeaten 11 runs off 18 balls, including one boundary, as Pakistan successfully chased down the target of 111 with nine wickets remaining and 41 balls to spare. This 11-run performance allowed Babar Azam to set a remarkable T20I record, surpassing India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Babar has now become the top run-scorer in men's T20Is, accumulating 4234 runs in 123 innings. He overtook former Indian captain Rohit, who has 4231 runs in 151 innings.

In contrast, Virat Kohli concluded his T20I career with 4188 runs in 117 innings. While Babar's average stands at 39.57, which is higher than Rohit's 32.05, it still falls short of Virat's impressive 48.69.

Among the three, Rohit boasts a superior strike rate. Notably, Babar achieved this milestone by taking a single off Donovan Ferreira's bowling to long-off. The former Pakistan captain was reinstated into the T20I squad after facing criticism for his omission from the Asia Cup team.

Pakistan's defeat in the Asia Cup final against arch-rival India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium prompted the selectors to bring Babar back into the fold ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Looking ahead, Babar is poised to outpace both Rohit and Virat in the T20I run-scoring charts, especially since the Indian duo is expected to retire from T20I cricket following the World Cup victory in 2024. Currently, Babar's only significant rival appears to be England's Jos Buttler, who has amassed 3,869 runs in 132 innings.

