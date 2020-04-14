'Babar Azam can do even better than Virat Kohli but...': Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja on batsman's abilities

When one talks about the best batsmen in the world, names like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith come to mind. There is also Pakistan's young gun Babar Azam who has made his way up the ladder.

Talking about the Babar Azam, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja thinks the batsman has the potential to outshine Virat Kohli. However, he feels he needs a conducive environment to excel.

The 25-year-old Babar Azam is currently one of the top batting talents to have emerged from Pakistan and he has drawn comparisons with Kohli and Smith. He has scored 6680 across formats since making an international debut in 2015.

“There is no doubt about Babar Azam’s ability, he is a world-class player,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by PTI.

Babar Azam averages over 50 in limited-overs formats, in Tests he averages 45.12 and was even appointed as Pakistan's T20I captain last October.

“When people ask me about the comparison between Babar Azam with the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith I would say he can do even better than Kohli but he needs a conducive atmosphere and the freedom to express himself more as a player and as captain.”