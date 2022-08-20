Babar Azam brutally trolled for his 'English' in post match interview, fans say 'Sarfaraz spoke better..'

Babar Azam trolled for his English, compared to Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam may be one of the most in-form batsmen in the world right now, but even he too remains susceptible to trolling on Twitter by a section of fans. Such is the power of social media these days, that any incident or happening goes viral in minutes, and fans don't shy away from expressing their opinions, be it good or bad.

After Babar's side defeated the Netherlands in the 2nd ODI, the Pakistani skipper's post-match interview has become a huge talking point on social media. Many fans called out Azam for his 'English' during the interview, while some compared him to former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

This isn't the first instance when a Pakistani skipper has received mixed reactions for their English, it has been a hot topic in the past too.

While cricketers surely answer their critics with their on-field performances, some fans clearly stoop so low that they never stop the incessant trolling.

The video of Babar Azam's not-so-fluent English is going viral on social media. Here's how fans reacted:

Despite the trolling, it remains a fact that there are few players in world cricket who have performed better in the past two years or so. In his last nine ODIs alone, the Pakistani skipper has amassed 746 runs, including four centuries and four fifties.

Those runs have come at a staggering average of 93.25, and a strike rate of 97.90. Babar Azam will be hoping to give a response to his haters in the next ODI against the Dutch opposition on Sunday.